Two people rescued from homes due to car fires
Two people have been rescued from a property in south Belfast after a number of cars went on fire.
The fire was reported in the Eglantine Place area, near to the Lisburn Road, at about 06:30 GMT on Thursday.
Twenty firefighters and four appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the fire.
Smoke spread to nearby residential accommodation and two people were treated with breathing apparatus.
An ambulance was called for assistance.
Eglantine Place has been closed by police, with the public were advised to avoid the area.