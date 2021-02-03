Noah Donohoe: Investigation launched into storm drain
- Published
An investigation has been launched into the accessibility of a storm drain network in north Belfast where Noah Donohoe's body was found.
The teenager's body was discovered in the storm drain on 27 June, six days after he went missing.
Police are working in with the Health and Safety Executive and Public Prosecution Service.
A separate coroner's investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.
The storm drain network being investigated is in the Premier Drive/Northwood Road area of north Belfast and is owned by the Department for Infrastructure, police said in a statement.
The statement added that the Donohoe family have been informed of the development.
A post-mortem examination found that Noah, who was 14, died as a result of drowning.
The full inquest into his death is scheduled to begin in January 2022.