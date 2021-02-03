Covid-19: NI records 11 more coronavirus-related deaths
A further 11 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
Its coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,889.
The latest figures, released on Wednesday, also recorded 504 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total in NI to 105,225.
There are 701 people with Covid-19 being treated in Northern Ireland's hospitals, and 65 patients in ICU, 60 of them ventilated.
As of Tuesday, 258,311 vaccines had been given out in Northern Ireland.
Of those 233,429 were first doses and 24,882 were second doses.
On Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced 10m people across the UK have now received their first dose of a vaccine.
in Northern Ireland, people aged 70 and over are receiving the AstraZeneca jab from their GPs while those aged 65-69 are invited to book an appointment at one of seven regional vaccination centres for the Pfizer vaccination.
The Department of Health said people who have had vaccine jabs need to "keep strictly following all the measures that keep themselves and others safe from the virus."
"That includes staying at home and keeping their distance from people outside their households," they said.