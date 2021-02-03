Brexit: 'NI port staff return depends on police conclusions'
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
There is a need to "wait and see" what conclusions and recommendations police have before border post staff return to their duties in Larne and Belfast, the UK environment secretary has said.
Staff were withdrawn on Monday after threats were made.
George Eustice was speaking at a Westminster committee.
He said the issue was a "security matter for the police in Northern Ireland who are working very closely with the Northern Ireland Office".
Mr Eustice said his department was working with local authorities in Northern Ireland.
Checks in a number of areas were suspended after graffiti appeared in a number of areas expressing opposition to the NI Protocol.
'Goods are flowing'
Speaking to the House of Lords EU environment committee, the environment secretary said European Commission staff had also been withdrawn and said they understood the situation.
He said the Commission wanted to know when physical checks could resume.
Mr Eustice told peers that despite the threats and staff withdrawing "goods are flowing" at Belfast and Larne ports.
He said documentary checks were still being carried out so those "elements of the protocol are continuing".
Physical checks, he added, would resume "as soon as we are able to".
Increased patrols
On Tuesday police increased patrols and offered advice on shift patterns.
A senior police officer said there was no evidence any of the main loyalist paramilitary groups were involved in the incidents.
Graffiti opposing the Irish Sea border has been painted in some loyalist areas of Northern Ireland in recent days, referring to employees as "targets".
Staff at the ports reported suspicious activity - including apparent attempts to gather personal information, such as vehicle number plates.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said "individuals or small groups of people" were involved.