Brexit: Simon Coveney says serious issues with NI Protocol
There are "serious issues" with Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol that need to be resolved by the UK and EU, Ireland's foreign minister has said.
But Simon Coveney said it should be improved where possible, rather than scrapped as unionists have demanded.
Unionists oppose that part of the Brexit deal, arguing it damages trade and threatens UK unity.
NI's first minister said it was unfortunate the Irish government hadn't listened to unionist concerns earlier.
On Tuesday, Arlene Foster's party, the Democratic Unionist Party, announced it would stop north-south activities related to the NI Protocol "until action was taken to address what it called a "growing crisis" over the Irish Sea border.
Mrs Foster will speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Wednesday ahead of a meeting involving NI's Deputy First Minister, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.
But Ms O'Neill said the position adopted by the DUP was "reckless".
Grace period extended?
The UK government has written to the European Commission overnight, calling for temporary lighter enforcement of the rules to be extended until early 2023, according to a copy of the letter seen by the BBC.
The first of those so-called "grace periods" agreed by the UK and EU is set to expire at the end of March.
Currently, supermarkets and some other businesses are being allowed to operate with reduced requirements for paperwork and certification, for the next few months.
But Mrs Foster, issued a warning against "just kicking things down the road", telling BBC Radio Ulster: "We need to find solutions that are sustainable, that are workable and long lasting."
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Simon Coveney said the protocol needed to be "improved where possible within the parameters of the agreement" reached by the UK and EU in 2019.
"I recognise there are serious issues that need to be resolved and we need to work on that with the European Commission and with leaders in Northern Ireland," he said.
"This isn't going to be solved by cutting off relationships or throwing away the entire protocol without any credible alternatives as to what you replace it with.
"The protocol is only a month old and is part of an international agreement - we all have legal obligations in terms of its implementation, so the focus now needs to be on a calm discussion on how you make the protocol acceptable."
How have parties reacted?
Mrs Foster said she welcomed that "at least now we have an acknowledgement that there needs to be change".
On the subject of extended grace periods, she said: "If a grace period is there for a longer period of time it's only there to find a final solution in terms of these issues.
"I don't think we can continue to just kick things down the road, because these problems will continue to exist, they'll just be further down the road.
"Therefore we need to find solutions that are sustainable, that are workable and they are long lasting."
On Monday night, Stormont's Department of Agriculture decided to suspend Brexit checks on animal products at some NI ports after "threats" were made against inspection staff.
However, a senior police officer said there was no evidence any of the main loyalist paramilitary groups were involved in the incidents.
Mrs Foster told BBC Radio Ulster: "What we have to show is that constitutional politics work and that's where my focus is.
"What we cannot allow is for other voices and other actions to take the place of constitutional politics."
Speaking on the same programme, Ms O'Neill, the deputy first minister, described Wednesday's meeting as "hugely significant on many fronts".
She said it represented "an opportunity for calm heads to prevail... for calm and measured solutions to be found to some of the issues we're dealing with as a result of Brexit".
"We do not to go down the track of throwing the baby out with the bath water," she said.
Ahead of the meeting, the EU's Mr Sefcovic tweeted that the NI Protocol was the cornerstone of the Withdrawal Agreement and the only way to protect the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
The Protocol on IE/NI is a cornerstone of the WA and the only way to protect Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement in all dimensions, protecting peace & stability on the island of Ireland. Has always been EU's absolute priority, as I'll reconfirm to @michaelgove @DUPleader @moneillsf.— Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) February 3, 2021
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was "highly regrettable that the first minister had chosen to approach the challenges presented by Brexit in a way that will increase instability and heighten tension at a time of immense sensitivity".
The Foyle MP again called for a moderation in language.
Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews accused the DUP of "catastrophising and whipping up divisions".
"It would be much better to see parties coming together and beginning to strategise how Northern Ireland can chart its future to develop opportunities for inward investment for growth of the economy for the future of the people of Northern Ireland," he said.
On Tuesday evening, the prime minister said the union was "unshakeable".
What is the NI protocol?
The NI Protocol was part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and guarantees an open border between the EU and Northern Ireland, with no controls on exported products.
Instead there are checks on some products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
This is because Northern Ireland in effect remains part of the EU single market for goods while the rest of the UK has left.
However, Article 16 of the protocol part of the deal allows the EU and UK to choose to suspend any aspects they consider are causing "economic, societal or environmental difficulties".
On Friday evening the EU announced it would trigger the clause and introduce the export controls on its vaccines entering Northern Ireland in a bid to prevent the region becoming a backdoor for jabs to be sent to the UK mainland.
It later reversed this decision, but unionist parties in NI have been pressing the UK government to use Article 16 to reduce checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.