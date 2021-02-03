Cancer surgery: Thousands of 'red flag' cancer procedures cancelled
By Niall McCracken
BBC News NI
More than 4,000 "red flag" cancer procedures, including surgery, have been cancelled in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.
Red flag cases can describe urgent and often live-saving procedures.
The figures include cancelled surgeries as well as procedures such as endoscopies.
The Department of Health (DoH) said it was "deeply regrettable that any patient experiences postponed operations".
"The department is assured that every attempt will continue to be made to protect the most urgent surgery, and that postponed operations will be rescheduled as quickly as possible," said a DoH spokesperson.
"Trusts are keeping the position under daily review."
The department's latest figures show that between 18 March 2020 and 21 January 2021 there were 4,280 red flag cancer procedure cancellations across Northern Ireland's health trusts.
The Belfast Trust had the most - with 1,360 cancellations during the 10-month period.
The Belfast Trust said it did not underestimate the "anxiety and distress" caused to patients, and apologised.
"Our surgery and cancer teams are working hard to reschedule all postponed operations as soon as possible and they continue to stay in regular contact with patients to provide information, appropriate monitoring and ongoing support," said a spokesperson for the trust.
"Belfast Trust is still delivering unscheduled emergency surgeries, including where there is an immediate threat to life, as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy."
In January, BBC News NI reported that a downturn in Northern Ireland's cancer services resulted in 275 people having operations cancelled in one week.
The DoH has since adopted a regional approach, meaning many people will have to travel beyond their health trust area to receive treatment.
That could include surgery for urology, breast, head, neck and colon cancers.
This plan aims to target cancer surgeries for patients who do not require either high dependency or critical care beds post-surgery.
'He doesn't know what to do'
Gareth Kirk, chief executive of Action Cancer, said he was disappointed, but not surprised, by the figures.
"We've been raising these issues for the past nine months, but unfortunately we're in the position that we're in," he said.
The Belfast Trust said it was working to reschedule any surgeries that have been postponed.
Mr Kirk said the delays were having a massive impact on families.
"I received a text this week from an 80-year-old man waiting for bowel cancer surgery who had originally been told January for surgery, then told February, and that's now been cancelled again," he said.
"He doesn't know what to do and unfortunately he is not a one-off... there are thousands of people in Northern Ireland in the same situation."
The private sector is also being used to provide theatres for additional surgeries.
In February, the health service will have access to 60 operating sessions in Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast for cancer surgery or diagnostics, as well as facilities for up to 25 outpatient procedures, the BBC understands.
Private hospital facilities based at the North West Independent Hospital in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, and the Ulster Independent Clinic in Belfast will also be used for urgent surgeries.
The DoH said the increasing Covid-19 infection rate has led to an increase in unscheduled hospital admissions throughout January.
A DoH spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, this has necessitated the redeployment of theatre staff and has significantly impacted surgical provision, including red flag surgery.
"All trusts are maintaining urgent bookable theatre lists for emergency surgery and, where capacity allows, are utilising capacity within those lists for cancer surgery.
"The entire system is aware of the distress this is causing for patients; Trusts are keeping the position under daily review and are taking steps to reinstate red flag surgery wherever possible."