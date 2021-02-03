East Belfast: UVF linked to masked men on streets
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A group of masked men pictured on the streets of east Belfast has been linked to an internal row within the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.
The presence of police is thought to have prevented an intended attack on a house.
It is understood a number of properties have been targeted in recent days.
The group, comprising dozens of individuals, was filmed walking around Pitt Park, off the Newtownards Road, on Tuesday afternoon.
A PSNI investigation is under way into the incident.
Police, who could be seen monitoring the scene and dispersing the crowd, said they responded to reports of "suspicious masked men" in the Newtownards Road area on Tuesday.
'Escalation of tensions'
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said the local community was "living in fear".
"The PSNI need to get a grip and show such action will not be tolerated," the DUP politician tweeted.
He said it represented a "severe escalation" of tensions in east Belfast in recent weeks.
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said he was concerned by the footage, which has appeared on social media.
The West Belfast MP described the footage as "deeply concerning".
"This gathering is sinister and looks to be an attempt to exert control over the community of east Belfast," he said.
"This also comes at a time when the emergency services are already under great strain because of the pandemic.
"We need to see calm heads and responsible leadership at this time and not attempts to raise tensions."