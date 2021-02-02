North Belfast: Police at scene of Cliftonville Road shooting
- Published
Police are at the scene of a shooting on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the Cliftonville Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received reports of the shooting on Tuesday night.
A NIAS spokesperson added that no patients were transported away from the scene.
Sinn Féin North Belfast assembly member Carál Ní Chuilín said there were reports a man was injured in the shooting, which she described as "shocking".
Ms Ní Chuilín called for witnesses to speak to police.