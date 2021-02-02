BBC News

North Belfast: Police at scene of Cliftonville Road shooting

Published
image copyrightPA Media

Police are at the scene of a shooting on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the Cliftonville Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received reports of the shooting on Tuesday night.

A NIAS spokesperson added that no patients were transported away from the scene.

Sinn Féin North Belfast assembly member Carál Ní Chuilín said there were reports a man was injured in the shooting, which she described as "shocking".

Ms Ní Chuilín called for witnesses to speak to police.

Related Topics