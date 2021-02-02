Brexit: DUP vows to send 'strong message' to Irish government over NI Protocol
The DUP has said it intends to send a "strong signal" to the Irish government by stopping north-south activities related to the NI Protocol.
It has drafted a five-point plan it says is needed to address the "growing crisis" over the Irish Sea border.
Unionists oppose the protocol as they argue it has caused damage to NI trade and poses a risk to the union.
The party said it will work with other unionist parties to send a message that NI must be "freed from the protocol".
It comes after a decision by Stormont's Department of Agriculture to suspend Brexit checks on animal products at some NI ports after threats were made against inspection staff.
In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the DUP said it had told the British government it needed to be "bold" in tackling issues arising from the protocol.
"As the largest unionist party at Stormont, we also intend to send a strong signal to the government of the Republic of Ireland that north-south relationships are also impacted by the implementation of a protocol which they supported.
"Our members cannot and will not continue to act as though relationships are normal," it added.
Its other plans include "actively opposing" any measures, laws or bills that flow from the protocol which "undermine NI's place" in the UK internal market.
The party also intends to build support in Parliament against the protocol and launch a Parliamentary e-petition urging the government to trigger Article 16 of the protocol.
Deputy leader of the Alliance Party Stephen Farry said the plan was "complete madness".
"This is a road to nowhere, except deadlock and more pain," the North Down MP tweeted.
He added: "We should be working together to maximise derogations and flexibilities."
DUP needs to engage with reasons why Protocol exists.
We should be working together to maximise derogations and flexibilities.
On Tuesday, DUP MP Carla Lockhart told the House of Commons it was "inconceivable" for north-south mechanisms to continue to "operate with the consent of the wider unionist community".
What is Article 16?
The NI Protocol was part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and guarantees an open border between the EU and Northern Ireland, with no controls on exported products.
Instead there are checks on some products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
This is because Northern Ireland in effect remains part of the EU single market for goods while the rest of the UK has left.
However, Article 16 of the protocol part of the deal allows the EU and UK to choose to suspend any aspects they consider are causing "economic, societal or environmental difficulties".
On Friday evening the EU announced it would trigger the clause and introduce the export controls on its vaccines entering Northern Ireland in a bid to prevent the region becoming a backdoor for jabs to be sent to the UK mainland.
It later reversed this decision, but unionist parties in NI have been pressing the UK government to use Article 16 to reduce checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.