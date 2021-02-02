Brexit: Irish Sea border military movement issues 'resolved'
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has said restrictions on free movement of military equipment from Great Britain to Northern Ireland have been removed.
Last week the party quoted Ministry of Defence guidance which said military hardware crossing the Irish Sea border required customs forms and clearance from Nato 15 days in advance.
But the UUP has now said it has been assured this will not be the case.
It was claimed the measures were needed to comply with the NI Protocol.
The protocol is a result of Brexit and means that since 1 January, Northern Ireland has remained in the EU single market for goods while the rest of the UK left.
Checks therefore have to be carried out on some goods entering NI from Great Britain.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had denied military operations would be affected.
On Tuesday, UUP assembly member Doug Beattie said he had now been assured no forms will be required for military equipment coming from GB to NI.
He said: "I appreciate both the Northern Ireland Office and the MoD taking this issue seriously and, having viewed the processes in place, have taken steps to stop our military having to complete customs forms in order to move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland."
The MoD has been contacted for comment.