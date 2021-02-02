Alcohol-related deaths in NI highest on record
The number of alcohol deaths NI reached a record high in 2019, according to official figures.
Data released on Tuesday by Statistics agency Nisra showed there were 336 alcohol-related deaths in 2019, the most recent year statistics are available for.
The figure is more than a third higher than a decade ago and an 18% increase on 2018.
The death rate is more than three times higher in NI's most deprived areas.
Alcohol-related deaths are classified as deaths resulting from health conditions that are a direct result of alcohol misuse.
Of the 336 deaths recorded in 2019 - out of a total of 15,758 registered deaths - the majority (210) were men.
The number of women whose deaths were alcohol-related (126) was the highest recorded.
In the five years from 2015 to 2019, the number of alcohol-related deaths was "notably higher" in deprived areas, Nisra said.
The death rate in the most deprived areas of NI was 30.3 per 100,000 - more than three times higher than that of the least deprived areas, where the rate was 8.3 deaths per 100,000.
Since 2009, the majority of those who died with alcohol-specific underlying causes have been aged between 45 and 64.
In 2019 62% of the deaths fell into this age group.