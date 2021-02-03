Mobile phone use: NI drivers face £200 fine
Tougher penalties for drivers using their mobile phones have been introduced in Northern Ireland.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon brought the legislation forward which came into effect on Wednesday.
Anyone caught using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, will be given six penalty points instead of three and will be fined £200, instead of £60.
The legislation brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK where the laws were changed in March 2017.
Those caught offending for a second time, or who have 12 points on their licence will face a court hearing and disqualification, with fines of up to £1,000.
Ms Mallon said she was taking a zero tolerance approach to "irresponsible behaviour" on the roads.
"Despite the risks of using a mobile phone whilst driving, too many people continue to flout the law on a daily basis", she said.
'You will not get away with it'
She added: "Distraction while driving is one of the main causes of road traffic collisions on our roads.
"My message today couldn't be clearer - drive responsibly, put your phone down or risk losing your licence. This is not a minor offence and you will not get away with it."
Between December 2019 and November 2020 police recorded 3,433 motoring offences in relation to using a mobile phone.
More than 80% of those detected for mobile phone offences during this period were male and half were aged 30-49.
Newly-qualified drivers who have a ceiling of six points for the first two years after passing their driving test, will face an immediate ban.
PSNI Ass Ch Con Jonathan Roberts welcomed the legislation.
"When you are driving, your focus should be on the road and what other road users are doing, free from any distraction.
"Our figures clearly indicate that driver distraction, together with inappropriate speed, drink and drug driving are consistently the main causes of the most serious crashes which kill and injure people on roads across Northern Ireland."
He added: "No phone call, no message, no social media update is more important than the potentially catastrophic consequence of not paying full attention when driving a vehicle."