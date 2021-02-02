Ulster University healthcare courses move to Magee campus in Derry
- Published
Ulster University (UU) is to move its undergraduate healthcare degrees to its Magee campus in Londonderry.
The move will bring more than 800 undergraduate students to study at the campus from 2022.
It follows a decision to close the Jordanstown campus in County Antrim.
UU's School of Health Sciences undergraduate courses include diagnostic radiography, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, podiatry and speech and language therapy.
The Provost of Magee Dr Malacy O'Neill told BBC Radio Foyle the decision to relocate the school to Derry reflected the "world-leading centre of excellence that is emerging at Magee campus in terms of medicine and healthcare".
"That stems from our reputation in nursing which has been built up at Magee over the past 20 years.
"It provides rich opportunities for wider professional learning in the related caring professions".
Postgraduate health sciences teaching will move to the university's Belfast campus at the same time.
The first health sciences students will study at Magee from 2022 - the same year the first medical students will begin training at Magee's new medical school.
The relocation to Derry means the School of Medicine, Paramedic Practice and School of Nursing will all be based at the Magee campus.
It will bring student numbers at the Derry campus to around 5,000.
In May 2019, the UK government announced £100m for the Derry and Strabane city deal.
The bulk of that, and match funding from Stormont, has been earmarked for Ulster University's expansion in the north west, including the medical school.
Dr O'Neill added: "All of this positions Derry as the place to study, to work, to live and of course invest, and that will be further enhanced through developments in the city deal".
'Total reversal'
DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey said the university's decision to relocate the health sciences school to Derry was "bitterly disappointing".
He said it was "a total reversal" of a previous commitment to base the courses at the Coleraine campus in County Londonderry.
"On the back of this announcement, we have to seriously question whether the university is sincere in its commitment to a three-campus vision," he said.
UU first outlined the plans, which have now been given the green light following a period of public consultation, to move its healthcare courses to Magee in February 2020.
At that time the university confirmed initial plans to relocate to Coleraine had subsequently been abandoned.
On Tuesday a UU spokeswoman told the BBC it was committed to "achieving a better campus balance".
She added: "Coleraine campus is a thriving and distinguished centre of academic excellence across both research and teaching in diverse disciplines including education, journalism, geography, biomedical science and pharmacy.
"Over recent years the university has invested £27 million in facilities on Coleraine Campus, including a £5.1m sports complex for staff, students and the local community".