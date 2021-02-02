Education minister to outline grading for GCSE, AS and A-Levels
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Education Minister Peter Weir is to tell pupils taking GCSE, AS and A-Levels how they will be awarded their grades this year.
Mr Weir is due to make a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday.
For the second year in a row, summer exams have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But that came after more than a third of grades given by schools to Northern Ireland's A-Level and AS level students were lowered by the exams board CCEA.
Prior to Christmas, Mr Weir had hoped exams would go ahead in 2021 but said that students would sit fewer of them.
However, he subsequently decided that summer exams for GCSEs, AS and A-Levels should not take place in 2021.
On Tuesday, Mr Weir will outline how students taking those qualifications will be awarded their grades.
It is likely that schools will again have a significant role in deciding which results their pupils will receive, based on the work young people have completed in class.
However, results provided by schools will probably have to undergo some form of comparison or moderation and it is not clear how that will happen.
Students taking those courses still do not know how they will be awarded their qualifications in 2021.
As they are the responsibility of the Department for the Economy (DfE), it will be for the Economy Minister Diane Dodds and the awarding bodies to decide how those qualifications are awarded.
Post-primary admissions
Meanwhile, admissions criteria for all post-primary schools is due to be published by the Education Authority (EA) on Tuesday.
The vast majority of grammar schools will not use academic criteria in 2021 despite the cancellation of transfer tests, which they normally use to select pupils.
However, a small number of schools including Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI) and Dalriada School have already published criteria in which they say they will use primary school test scores to decide which pupils to admit in 2021.