Covid-19: Some special school staff to be vaccine priority
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Some staff working in special schools in Northern Ireland will be prioritised for vaccination against Covid-19.
The move comes after an agreement between the Departments of Health and Education.
The proposal from the Education Minister Peter Weir had previously been discussed by the executive.
BBC News NI understands that staff involved in giving direct care to children with the most complex needs in special schools will be prioritised.
However, it is not yet clear on what date they will begin being vaccinated.
It is also not clear if all staff in special schools will be prioritised, or just some staff.
In Northern Ireland, the agreement between the Departments of Health and Education is only with regard to those working in special schools.
Special schools have remained open for all pupils since the start of January, while most pupils in pre-schools, primary and post-primary schools are learning remotely.
BBC News NI understands that the Departments of Health and Education will now work to identify staff in special schools who should be offered the vaccination first.
Staff who are in close contact with multiple children and young people for prolonged periods, and those who offer personal and intimate care are those likely to be prioritised for vaccination.