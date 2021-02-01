Weather: Forecast of rain and snow prompts warnings
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A Met Office warning has been issued for three counties in NI ahead of unsettled weather set to move in from the Atlantic on Monday.
The Met Office says outbreaks of rain and snow can be expected from late on Monday afternoon, through until midday on Tuesday.
Snow is expected to fall mainly over the hills and mountains.
Rain and sleet is expected elsewhere across parts of Antrim, Londonderry, and Tyrone.
Some of the heavy rain and sleet is expected to reach 20mm, perhaps up to 30mm in some parts.
As a result, some disruption is possible as the wet weather causes difficult driving conditions.
In the Republic of Ireland, the Irish weather service, Met Éireann, has also issued a warning for five counties.
It is warning of heavy rain on Monday night, followed by frequent showers on Tuesday.
It comes into force at 20:00 local time on Monday until midnight on Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts of about 30-40mm could bring a risk of flooding to parts of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.