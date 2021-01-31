Covid-19 vaccine scam prompts police warning
Police are urging the public to be on their guard over a scam text message offering the recipient the Covid-19 vaccination.
The message contains a link, which redirects to a fake NHS page asking for bank details.
PSNI Det Supt Simon Walls said people should speak to their older relatives about the potential scam.
"Fraudsters don't care who their victim is, they know the desire people have to get the vaccine," he said.
"They see this as a chance to get their hands on their money."
In figures published on Sunday, the Department of Health recorded an additional 426 positive cases of Covid-19.
It also reported 19 further deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,850.
'Sceptical and on your guard'
Det Supt Walls urged the public not to open any links and to block any numbers which they think might be suspicious.
"Be sceptical and on your guard, if you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it's likely to be a scam," he said.
"If you are dealing with someone about a Covid-19 vaccination and they ask you for money, this is a huge red flag, hang up and stop dealing with them."
He said it was important to explain to older relatives that legitimate providers of the vaccine will never ask for their banking information.
The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out at seven regional vaccination centres across Northern Ireland, with those aged over 65 currently being invited to book an appointment.
Meanwhile, GP surgeries are administering the AstraZeneca jab to those aged 70 and older.