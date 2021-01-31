Police investigate loyalist funeral 'Covid breach'
Police are investigating potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at a loyalist funeral in north Belfast on Friday.
The Sunday Life reports a large crowd gathered for the funeral of Hugh Hill, a former senior UVF figure who died last week.
Police said they had spoken to Mr Hill's family as well as community representatives beforehand.
But they added a significant number of people still gathered for the cortege.
Under Northern Ireland's current coronavirus restrictions, no more than 25 people are allowed to attend the services.
No pre or post-funeral gatherings are permitted either and wakes cannot take place.
Ch Insp Darren Fox said officers had "emphasised the need for adherence to the current health protection regulations and sought assurances from those with influence" when talking to all those involved in the funeral arrangements.
"Regrettably at the funeral on Friday morning, a significant number of people gathered as part of the cortege, in a manner likely to be in breach of the health protection regulations," he said.
"As a result, police have commenced an investigation into the matter, evidence has been gathered, and where individuals are identified as potentially being in breach of the regulations, they will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service."
Earlier this week the PSNI confirmed it was investigating potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the funeral of an IRA man in Londonderry.
Last year, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said there have been social-distancing breaches at funerals in both the unionist and nationalist communities.