Covid: 'EU's mask slipped' over vaccine export row
The EU's mask "slipped" over its move to trigger Brexit measures to control the export of coronavirus vaccines from the EU into NI, Nigel Dodds has said.
The DUP deputy leader said the bloc had lectured against a hard border on the island of Ireland, then in one "swoop" they were prepared to put one in force.
Brussels has since reversed the decision, which could have seen checks on the Irish border.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has called for calm following the row.
The EU's threat to invoke a clause in the NI Protocol came amid vaccine shortages in the bloc and there were concerns the Irish border could be used as a backdoor for supplies entering the UK.
The protocol, which is part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, is designed to allow the free movement of goods from the EU into NI, and prevent the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Mr Dodds told BBC News NI's Sunday Politics show that people were "outraged" and "bewildered" by the EU's move.
"What the EU has now effectively done is set a precedent," he said. "In circumstances where the single market is in danger and there's a potential threat, the provisions of article 16 can be triggered."
On Saturday, DUP leader Arlene Foster called for the protocol to be replaced due to trade flow problems between GB and Northern Ireland, and Mr Dodds repeated that assertion.
"The British government now has the opportunity to look at what the problems are between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the societal difficulties and economic difficulties," he said.