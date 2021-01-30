EU vaccine export row: Reaction from NI parties
- Published
The EU has backtracked on its plan to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to impose controls on vaccine exports.
That section of the Brexit deal allows the EU to unilaterally override parts of the deal.
The European Commission had made the move to impose controls on Friday, before later saying the protocol was "unaffected".
The DUP's Nigel Dodds said the EU had "made a mess of the situation".
The EU had claimed vaccines created in the bloc entering into Northern Ireland could result in NI becoming a back door for jabs to be sent to the wider UK.
First Minister Arlene Foster had described the initial move as "incredible act of hostility".
In its statement on Friday night, the EU Commission said it was not "triggering the safeguard mechanism".
"Should transits of vaccines and active substances toward third countries be abused to circumvent the effects of the authorisation system, the EU will consider using all the instruments at its disposal," the statement read.
'Monumental falsehood'
Parties in Northern Ireland were unanimously opposed to the invocation of Article 16.
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds called on the UK government to re-examine the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"They were prepared and still are, according to that statement, to reserve the position that they will in the future, if necessary, invoke Article 16," he told BBC Newsnight on Friday.
"It exposes the entire hypocrisy of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"It's quite clear that the idea that it's necessary to avoid a hard border in Ireland is exposed as a monumental falsehood."
Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken tweeted that Friday's events would "change relations across these islands and beyond".
He called it a "tipping point in so many ways" and said it raised questions about the Republic of Ireland's relationship with the EU, given it was not consulted before the initial move was made.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the decision to not invoke Article 16 was a "welcome reversal" from the European Commission.
"Let this be a lesson to all parties on the need for consideration, co-operation and faithful implementation of commitments," he said.
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said "lessons should be learned" about the way the matter had been handled.
"The protocol is not something to be tampered with lightly," he tweeted.
"It's an essential, hard won compromise, protecting peace and trade for many."