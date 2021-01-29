Brexit: EU introduces controls on vaccines to NI
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The EU is introducing export controls on vaccines made in the bloc, amid a row about delivery shortfalls.
Under Northern Ireland's Brexit deal all products should be exported from the EU to NI without checks or controls.
But the EU believed this could be used to circumvent export controls, with NI becoming a backdoor to the wider UK.
DUP leader Arlene Foster described the move as "an incredible act of hostility" by the EU.
The EU invoked Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol which allows parts of the deal to be unilaterally overridden.
In a new regulation the European Commission states: "This is justified as a safeguard measure pursuant to Article 16 of that Protocol in order to avert serious societal difficulties due to a lack of supply threatening to disturb the orderly implementation of the vaccination campaigns in the Member States."
The move should not directly disadvantage NI as it gets its vaccine supplies through the UK procurement system.
'Aggressive and shameful'
Mrs Foster said the EU had placed a "hard border" between Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland.
"By triggering Article 16 in this manner, the European Union has once again shown it is prepared to use Northern Ireland when it suits their interests but in the most despicable manner - over the provision of a vaccine which is designed to save lives," she said.
"At the first opportunity the EU has placed a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland over the supply chain of the Coronavirus vaccine.
"With the European Union using Article 16 in such an aggressive and most shameful way, it is now time for our Government to step up.
"I will be urging the prime minister to act and use robust measures including Article 16 to advance the interests of Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom."
The NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said that Northern Ireland's vaccine procurement was carried out through the UK-wide process.
"The Govt has contracts with AstraZeneca & others to ensure vaccines are delivered on schedule & guarantee reliable vaccine provision across the whole of the UK," he tweeted on Friday.
Supply shortfall row
The vaccine producer AstraZeneca has been in dispute about the company's delivery commitments to the EU.
The European Commission has published its contract with the Anglo-Swedish drug-maker, hoping to show a breach.
The bloc agreed to buy up to 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last year.
The firm said due to problems at one of its EU factories, supplies would be reduced by about 60% in the first quarter of 2021.
The company's CEO Mr Soriot said earlier this week that the contract obliged AstraZeneca to make its "best effort" to meet EU demand, without compelling it to stick to a specific timetable - an assertion disputed by the EU.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the contract was "crystal clear" and "binding" in an interview with German radio on Friday morning.
The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 196,131 people in Northern Ireland so far.