Keith Lennon filmed himself driving at 140mph before fatal crash
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
A man filmed himself driving at 140mph near the Irish border, just moments before he crashed and caused the deaths of three people, a court has heard.
Keith Lennon, of Forest Park, Drumintee in County Armagh, fled the scene of the two-car collision on the main Belfast to Dublin road on 29 February 2020.
The crash claimed the lives of Mary and Kevin Faxton - a mother and son from Bessbrook, County Armagh - and Bryan Magill, from Newry, County Down.
Lennon will be sentenced next month.
On Friday, a court in Drogheda, County Louth, was told the 21-year-old had no insurance at the time of the crash, which happened just south of the border near Ravensdale in the early hours of the morning.
The red Audi car he was driving had three defective tyres and no MOT.
Mrs Faxton, who was 89, was travelling in another car with her 58-year-old son.
Mr Magill, who was 24, was a back seat passenger in Lennon's vehicle.
The court heard that in the moments before he drove into the back of the Faxtons' car, Lennon had recorded and shared two videos which showed he was driving at 140mph (225km/h).
Lennon fled the scene, but the next day he presented himself at Dundalk Garda (Irish police) Station where he confirmed he was the driver of the car.
Last month, Lennon pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the three people who were killed in the crash.
He is due to be sentenced in two weeks' time.