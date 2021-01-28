Arlene Foster criticises PSNI handling of republican funerals
- Published
DUP leader Arlene Foster has issued a statement sharply critical of the PSNI over its handling of republican funerals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
After a meeting with the Chief Constable Simon Byrne, she said confidence in the police has been damaged and "rebuilding trust will be an uphill journey".
Mrs Foster claimed republicans were benefiting from "a soft touch approach" when it came to upholding the rule of law.
She said the party has identified at least 10 incidents "in which republicans have allegedly broken the law since May 2019", including paramilitary shows of strength.
"It is imperative the chief constable provides a detailed report of action taken in each of these cases," she said in a statement.
The PSNI has investigated potential breaches of health regulations at some republican funerals during the coronavirus pandemic and has sent files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
A file on the PSNI investigation into the funeral of senior IRA figure Bobby Storey last June is with the PPS for consideration, dealing with 24 people, including the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
A PSNI file on the investigation into the funeral of a former Sinn Féin councillor Francie McNally in Ballinderry, County Tyrone last April is also being considered by prosecutors.
There is no timeframe for decisions in either case.
Unionist 'anger'
Speaking at a coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, Mrs Foster said no one could be above the law.
"I have missed a large number of funerals which I should have been at and which I couldn't go to because of the restrictions - the last one being on Sunday past," she said.
"So I think it is important to say that the law should apply equally to everyone - that's the point I was making today to the chief constable."
She said Mr Byrne "has to work hard to gain credibility back in relation to that, because there is anger in the unionist community at the moment and I think it's only fair that we talk to him about that anger".
'Amazement'
A delegation from the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) also met the chief constable to discuss the party's concerns over the funeral of IRA man Eamon McCourt in Londonderry on Monday.
"This was the latest in a number of republican funerals - including those of Francie McNally and Bobby Storey - where the general public has looked on in amazement at what was being facilitated and tolerated at a time when the rest of society has to obey the rules," said UUP leader Steve Aiken.
"We expressed our considerable disappointment that none of the lessons of the Storey funeral had been learned, and also made clear our regret that prior to the McCourt funeral, the chief constable had not publicly called for the strict adherence to the rules and guidelines that it was his duty to enforce."
The PSNI confirmed on Monday night that officers are also investigating potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at Mr McCourt's funeral.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, of Sinn Féin, was asked about the issue at Thursday's coronavirus press briefing.
She repeated that her party was not involved in organising Mr McCourt's funeral but she added it was important to be "mindful" of grieving families when discussing funerals.
Regarding the investigation, Ms O'Neill said it was important to let police get on with their work.
"The PSNI have a job to do, everyone should follow the public health advice and they should get on with doing their job," she said.