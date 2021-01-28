NI furlough claims rise by more than a third in three months
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
The number of people on furlough in NI rose by more than a third between October and December, according to the latest data from HMRC.
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme pays 80% of a worker's wages up to a cap of £2,500 a month.
The scheme was due to run out in October, but was extended and will now run until the end of April.
On 31 October, 68,000 people were on furlough - that rose to 94,800 by the end of December.
The provisional data for December showed there were slightly more women on furlough (48,000) than men (46,800).
HMRC said Belfast was the constituency area in Northern Ireland with the highest number of people furloughed at 16,000, a take-up rate of 11%.
Meanwhile, 52,000 self employed people in Northern Ireland claimed for the third grant of the Self Employment Income Support Scheme.
This is a grant worth 80% of average monthly trading profits in a lump sum covering three months, capped at £7,500.
Northern Ireland was the region with the highest take-up rate of the scheme at 62% with £143m of claims submitted.
The industries which accounted for most claims in Northern Ireland were construction (33%), agriculture (7%) and transportation (8%.)
Three quarters (75%) of self employed claimants in Northern Ireland were male.