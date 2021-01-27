NI Water: Contractors leave site after threat by masked man
- Published
Contractors working for NI Water had to leave a site in Craigavon for their own safety after being threatened by a masked man.
The threat resulted in tens of thousands of pounds worth of essential work not being carried out.
The work at Moyraverty Court was aimed at addressing structural defects in the area's water supply.
Dermott McCurdy of NI Water said it was an example of "the mindless actions of some ruining the benefits for all".
'Intolerable'
Mr McCurdy explained that the work, representing a £50,000 investment, would have addressed structural defects "to bring customers in the area a more reliable and secure water supply".
"For someone to threaten and intimidate them for simply doing their job, is intolerable," he said.
"We have had no other choice but to remove the team which in turn, will delay these vital works for the whole community."
The contractors will return "when an appropriate risk assessment is completed and more importantly, when they feel it is safe for them to undertake the work", Mr McCurdy added.
Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon described the incident as "reprehensible".
Minister Mallon said it was "unacceptable" given that the contractors were "working on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19".
'Reckless attacks'
"To threaten NI Water staff and contractors whilst they are trying to service essential water-mains when they are already facing extremely difficult situations with the ongoing pandemic and the recent adverse weather conditions is reprehensible," she said.
"These attacks are reckless and waste precious resources - I would call on the whole community to condemn these actions."