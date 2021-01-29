Downpatrick schools could be merged into new 1,600-pupil grammar school
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) is going ahead with major plans to merge a grammar and two non-selective schools in County Down.
CCMS has resubmitted a formal proposal to merge De La Salle High School, St Mary's High School and St Patrick's Grammar School in Downpatrick.
According to the plans that would result in a new 1,600-pupil grammar school opening in September 2022.
But the long-running proposal has been controversial in the past.
In a consultation carried out by the Education Authority (EA), 106 out of 120 responses were opposed to the merger.
Some parents in the area have also previously opposed the merger, though others have spoken in favour of it.
In 2020, St Patrick's Grammar School also failed in a legal bid to halt the plans.
A plan to include St Columba's College in Portaferry as part of the amalgamation was dropped in 2019.
CCMS has now submitted a fresh "development proposal" to the EA for the merger.
It wants the new school to open in September 2022, although it would initially operate on three separate sites.
Academic selection would also be used to select 40% of its pupils every year.
A fresh public consultation on the merger will now be carried out.
Objections
In a consultation with local schools about the plans, held by the EA, there were a number of objections.
The Board of Governors of St Patrick's Grammar opposed the merger.
Other respondents said that the plans would disadvantage pupils in rural areas.
"Catholic boys will be the most impacted as the next alternative grammar will be in Newry or Belfast," one said.
Others claimed there was a "risk of parents choosing non-Catholic schools for grammar education", while it was also pointed out that no funding had been confirmed for a new school building so the merged school would have to operate on separate sites for the foreseeable future.
It was also suggested that De La Salle High School and St Mary's High School should merge, leaving St Patrick's Grammar to continue.
However, some of those in favour of the merger said it would provide local children with "a pathway to a first class education and to promote the Catholic ethos".
A final decision on whether to approve the merger of the three schools will have to be made by the education minister.