A1 road improvement scheme approved by Nichola Mallon
- Published
An upgrade to one of Northern Ireland's busiest roads, the A1 dual carriageway, has been given ministerial go-ahead.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has approved work to improve safety on a 15.5 mile (25km) stretch between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland.
The road links Belfast to Dublin and carries about 40,000 vehicles a day but has seen many fatal collisions.
The minister said she accepted the outcome of a public inquiry held in March 2020.
Ms Mallon said the scheme should progress subject to funding.
She said: "I am very aware of how important the A1 improvements are for the many people who have expressed their support for the scheme, especially to all those who have lost loved ones.
"The provision of the upgrade will greatly improve road safety for all of these motorists as well as providing more reliable journey times for the thousands of travellers using the route daily."
The scheme is expected to cost in the region of £65-75m.
Ms Mallon said: "My announcement to proceed with the scheme also delivers on promises made to our citizens in the New Decade, New Approach agreement, to improve connectivity and safety on this strategically important transport corridor for our island, helping to improve the lives of all our citizens."