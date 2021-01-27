Coronavirus Catch-up: What questions do you have?
This week on Coronavirus Catch-up we'll be joined by our education correspondent Robbie Meredith to answer your questions.
We'll have the latest on any developments and what they may mean for you and the answers to your questions. Send them in using the form below.
Coronavirus Catch-up will be live with the latest updates on Thursday at 19:00 GMT on the BBC News NI website, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC News NI Facebook page.
