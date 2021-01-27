Cash to help cut farm emissions to be doubled
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
The amount of money to help farmers cut agricultural emissions which harm the environment and human health is to be given a major boost.
Northern Ireland has an increasing problem with ammonia as a result of its intensive livestock sector.
The air pollutant comes mainly from slurry and can impact air and water quality, sensitive habitats and human health when it deposits as nitrogen.
The agriculture department is currently working on a plan to cut the levels.
Minister for Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots, has announced he is doubling money available through a grant scheme that may help address the problem.
The Farm Business Improvement Scheme will see its budget doubled to £15m.
It is making grants available to farm businesses that want to buy machinery off a list of approved items costing between £5,000-£30,000.
Almost 4,000 farm businesses have applied.
Applications have closed and Mr Poots said there had been a "huge response" from farmers wanting to buy slurry spreading equipment which would cut ammonia emissions.
Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) applies the nutrients close to or directly into the ground, reducing ammonia loss to the air.
Grant offers will begin to issue from early February and will cover up to 40% of investment costs.
Depending on the LESSE technology chosen it can reduce emissions by between 30-70%.
From February this year all contractors spreading slurry must use low emission equipment.
And from next February larger pig and cattle farms must do so too.
At present the vast majority of protected sites in Northern Ireland are exceeding limits of nitrogen above which damage is caused and biodiversity lost.