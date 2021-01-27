Gary Baird, accused of murdering Susan Baird, remanded on bail
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
A 61-year-old man charged with the murder of a woman in south Belfast has been remanded on bail at a secure mental health facility.
Gary Alexander Baird is accused of the murder of 60-year-old Susan Baird at her home in Windermere Gardens in August 2020.
Mr Baird is under a mental health order.
A defence solicitor said his client was released from the unit at Belfast City Hospital on Tuesday to be questioned.
The lawyer told Newtownards Magistrates' Court Mr Baird was brought back to hospital "because of the recommendations of the psychiatrist".
A detective sergeant told the court she was aware of the circumstances of the case and could connect the accused to the charge.
She said in normal circumstances police "would be opposing bail and asking for remand in prison" but a consultant psychiatrist had advised that the accused was not currently fit for prison.
The district judge granted bail at the sum of £400 and ordered that Mr Baird must reside at the secure mental health unit or another address approved by police.