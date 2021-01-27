Coronavirus: Health staff families 'offered early vaccine access'
An email sent to some staff within the South Eastern Trust appears to give them the chance to register family for early access to a Covid-19 vaccine.
The email said that over-65s, who were known to staff, could book in before the official announcement.
On Tuesday night, the department said those aged 65-69 could register for the vaccine later this week.
The South Eastern Trust said it would have "lost hundreds of precious vaccine slots" had it not taken the action.
BBC News NI has seen a screenshot of the email, so cannot verify when it was sent, nor how many staff received it.
"We have been asked to send this to staff in advance of the regional announcement later this week," the email said.
"Anyone with relatives/friends in the 65 to 69 year age group will be invited to make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine at one of the trust facilities."
The email then lists details of when the vaccine centre is open, as well as details on how to book the vaccine - including a phone number for the booking line.
"Grateful if you could pass this on to anyone you know in that age group.
"More details will be in the media this week but we are keen to get the Thursday/Friday slots filled asap."
BBC News NI understands the announcement that over 65s would be able to register for the vaccine was intended to be made later this week, but on Tuesday evening the department confirmed the rollout had been accelerated.
'Trying not to waste any doses'
BBC News NI has also seen different versions of the e-mail being circulated widely in WhatsApp groups.
The South Eastern Trust confirmed that the e-mail was genuine and that the trust was trying not to waste any doses of the vaccine.
In a statement the trust confirmed: "In advance of the online public booking system going live, we have now commenced a local trawl inviting those aged 65-69 whom we could book manually to fill the early morning slots on the first day.
"We are clear that if we had not done this we would lose hundreds of precious vaccine slots on Thursday morning."
The trust said it was committed to implementing the guidance in relation to the rollout and was "working hard to maximise every vaccine slot".
"The healthcare system in Northern Ireland is under incredible pressure," it said.
"It is vital that the vaccination programme moves forward swiftly and efficiently and that not a single dose of vaccine is wasted."
On Tuesday, a decision to allow NI back office health workers to be vaccinated early was criticised by the deputy chair of the government's advisory body.