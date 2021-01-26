Covid-19: Plans to vaccinate all over-65s by end of February
- Published
The Department of Health has said it plans to vaccinate everyone aged over 65 in Northern Ireland by the end of February.
Both GP practices and regional vaccination centres will be used to vaccinate members of the public from prioritised groups.
People aged between 65 and 69 in NI are to be vaccinated at their local vaccination centre.
Until now only health care workers have been vaccinated at these locations.
Within the next week, the role of the seven vaccination centres will be expanded to begin vaccinating members of the public.
GPs will vaccinate the over 70s in surgeries at the same time.
Those aged between 65 and 69 are to be vaccinated using the Pfizer vaccine as opposed to the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.
The Department of Health say the change in plan is to ensure that a delivery of the Pfizer vaccine will not go to waste.
Health trusts will also begin to offer second doses to health and social care staff who had their first Pfizer doses before Christmas.
The move means those aged 65-69 will be vaccinated alongside those over 70, just using different locations.
There are concerns that the change in plan will cause confusion as some couples depending on their age will be attending different locations to be vaccinated and receiving different vaccines.
Dr Alan Stout of the BMA said that the priority must be getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
"We only heard about this move last week and it has only come about as there is more Pfizer vaccine available," he said.
"So while GPs will get on with vaccinating the over 70s in surgeries elsewhere on Trust sites, those aged 65-69 will be getting their vaccine as well."
He added: "It does enable more people to be vaccinated more quickly which is the overall priority.
"They are not jumping the queue they are being seen quicker than otherwise would have been intended but they are being vaccinated at the same time as the other cohorts. So just means more people being vaccinated and more quickly."
As of Monday, 163,317 first doses of coronavirus vaccine had been given to people in Northern Ireland.