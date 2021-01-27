Cash van robbery: Two men charged in Belfast
Two men have been charged following the armed robbery of a cash-in-transit van in Belfast.
The men, aged 40 and 44, will appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning after the robbery on Great Victoria Street on Tuesday.
Three other people - a woman and two men - were also arrested.
The woman, 52, has been charged with possession of a class A drug and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 22 February.
The other two men - aged 40 and 41 - remain in police custody.