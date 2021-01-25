Stena Line ferry returns to serve Belfast route
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
A new Stena Line ferry which temporarily moved from Belfast to Rosslare Harbour in County Wexford has returned.
The Embla first arrived in Belfast on 2 January to serve the Liverpool route.
However, Stena Line switched it to the Rosslare to Cherbourg route, which is in high demand as Irish truckers try to avoid the UK "land bridge" to the EU.
The move was mainly to allow another vessel on that route to undergo maintenance.
Paul Grant, Stena Line's Irish Sea trade director said: "Stena Embla will make one daily return trip between Belfast and Liverpool.
"In March 2020, we launched our new-build Stena Edda onto the Belfast-Liverpool service. Now we will have two ships offering identical services and facilities."
He said the new ship will mean freight capacity on the Liverpool route is up by 20%.
The UK officially finished its formal separation from the EU on 31 December, 2020.
But there has been disruption to trade across the Irish Sea border.
Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods and will continue to enforce EU customs rules at its ports.
The Irish Sea border means that most commercial goods entering NI from GB require a customs declaration.