Belfast: Man in critical condition after 'vicious attack'
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after what police described as a "vicious attack" in Belfast.
The incident happened in the Antrim Street area of Carrick Hill, near the city centre, on Sunday night just before 21:00 GMT.
Det Insp Tom Phillips said the man had sustained "serious injuries to his face and head".
He said a number of people were present at the scene when ambulance staff arrived.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSNI.