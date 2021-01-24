Newtownbutler: Security alert on Wattlebridge Road ends
A security alert near Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh has ended after police declared a device found at a bus shelter on Wattlebridge Road a hoax.
It started last week following a claim by dissident republicans that a device had been left in the area.
The group later claimed to have fired shots at a police helicopter but PSNI Ch Supt Andy Freeburn it is too early to determine if any weapons were fired.
He described it as "a challenging and complex operation".
Four rounds of ammunition were recovered during searches in the area and have been taken away for forensic examination.
Police were assisted by Gardaí (Irish police) and Army bomb disposal experts.
Ch Supt Freeman urged anyone with information to contact police.
"No community should have to live under the threat of such violence and we will now focus upon our investigation," he said.