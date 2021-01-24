BBC News

Your pictures of snowy scenes in Northern Ireland

Published
image copyrightSam McCausland
image captionSam McCausland's llamas Leia, Padme and Chewy in Lisburn do not know what to make of the new addition to the family
image captionA church is iced in a snowy frosting
image copyrightAndrew McCracken
image captionAndrew McCracken's picture of a magical New Line Road, Rathfriland, County Down
image captionSnow ices the Ulster University Magee Campus in Londonderry
image copyrightChris McCrory
image captionChris McCrory's springer spaniels enjoy the early morning snowfall in Crumlin, County Antrim
image captionA winter wonderland in County Londonderry
image captionSnowy hills in Derry
image copyrightStephen Wilson
image captionThe Wilson family from County Fermanagh with their masterpiece - Frederick the snowman
image copyrightRuiséal McKimm
image captionRuiséal McKimm from Carryduff sent in this picture of his wife Sarah hitching a ride on a snow unicorn

