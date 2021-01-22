Covid-19: Restrictions likely to remain in Northern Ireland after 5 March
It would be unrealistic to expect all lockdown restrictions to be lifted on 5 March, Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
But ministers were also told restrictions may have to remain in place until after the Easter holidays.
Mr Swann said the decision to extend restrictions had not been easy.
Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, the health minister said: "Can I say that'll we'll have to extend them at that point [5 March]? At this time, no I can't.
"But it would, I think, be unrealistic to think that we'd be able to lift every restriction come that date, because we do see where this virus is going, the trajectory it's taking, the large number of positive cases that we are managing, but also the large number of hospital admissions that we currently have.
"I think there has to be a consideration and planning put into place, we know Covid's going to be with us for a very long time, we also know it will take time for our vaccination process to kick in and have that major effect."
A lockdown closing non-essential retailers and encouraging employees to work from home began after Christmas.
Family gatherings are prohibited and people have been ordered to stay at home for all but essential reasons.
Schools are closed to most pupils until after February's half-term, but a paper looking at reopening will be put to ministers at next week's executive meeting.
On Wednesday it was announced more than 100 medically-trained military personnel will be deployed in Northern Ireland to help staff deal with Covid-19 pressures, following a request by Mr Swann.
Speaking at Stormont's health committee on Thursday, Sinn Féin assembly member Pat Sheehan said: "My only concern is that they [military personnel] don't get in the way of the real professionals who are doing the work to save lives
"This is slamming the dead cat down on the table to deflect attention away from the inadequacies in the health department at the minute."
On Good Morning Ulster on Friday, Mr Swann responded by saying he was "disappointed and disgusted" by Mr Sheehan's comments.
He added: "The majority of our health service workers are actually welcoming them, because this is a tough period of time that we are entering into in the health service.
"To hear some of the comments where he's actually, I think, criticising the level of delivery that our health service has given over these past 10-12 months, I think is disappointing."
"I have always found Pat's contributions to the committee as being constructively challenging, but I am disappointed by the language he used."
"It wouldn't be the language that would be reflective of his party leadership in regards to the assistance that we're receiving from the Army."
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has previously said her party's priority had "always been to save lives" and she would "never rule out anything that actually supports the health service".
'Significant error'
Mr Swann also said the executive would "not be found wanting" in enforcing Covid-19 regulations.
It came after a district judge on Wednesday said "the powers-that-be made a significant error" in making breaches of some rules fine-only offences.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Dungannon Magistrates' Court he would have remanded two defendants from Enniskillen in custody if he had "the power to do so".
Shania Devenney, 21, of Kilmacormick Drive, and Nathan Maguire, 20, of Carnmore Lodge, were charged with contravening the regulations when arrested by police who were alerted to anti-social behaviour.
A police officer told the court there had been repeated parties at Mr Devenney's address this month.
The district judge, granting bail, said: "I cannot consider remanding in custody as these matters are fine-only.
"The powers-that-be made a significant error when drafting legislation in making these fine-only offences.
"Had I the power to do so I would definitely be remanding these two in custody."
The health minister said the executive has asked people "to work with us" and had increased the level of fine.
Asked about the district judge's comments about enforcement, Mr Swann said he was "content enough to raise it with executive colleagues and ask the justice minister to have a look at that".
Mr Swann added the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland are abiding by the regulations as it is the "right thing to do".
On Tuesday, police revealed that 2,159 penalty notices had been issued during the pandemic with fines starting at £200.
There have been 55 failure to isolate fines, which incur a £1,000 fine.