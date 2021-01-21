Covid-19: Stormont fund for pig farmers affected by factory closure
By Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
Pig farmers who lost out when Covid-19 led to the closure of closed a County Antrim processing factory last year are to get just over £2m in Stormont support.
There were 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst 500 workers at the Cranswick Country Foods plant in Cullybackey last August.
It forced a two-week closure of the the plant.
The factory processes about 10,000 animals a week.
It meant some farmers had to hold onto animals, incurring additional cost and leaving some outside factory specification, resulting in price penalties.
The market for pork in China was also temporarily lost.
The scheme will open for applications next month with a total fund of £2.2m.
Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said it was the latest sector to benefit from Covid-19 support.
He added: "This financial support will address the effects of the temporary loss of the lucrative Chinese export market, additional penalties on overweight and overfat pigs, and the price impact of alternative pig marketing arrangements."
More than 11,300 farmers and growers have now shared £19m in compensation from the Stormont executive after the closure of markets and other disruption caused by the lockdown.
Cranswick Country Foods was the first processing business to close because of Covid-19 but a number of others have been affected by staff outbreaks.