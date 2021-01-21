Tynan murders: NI Speaker and son remembered 40 years on
- Published
A former Stormont Speaker and his son, who were killed by the IRA in 1981, have been commemorated on the 40th anniversary of the murders
Sir Norman Stronge, 86, and his son James, 48, were shot at their County Armagh mansion on 21 January 1981.
The historic building, Tynan Abbey, was then set on fire by their IRA killers.
Both men were high-profile members of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and party colleagues have paid tribute by laying wreaths at Stormont and Tynan.
James Kingan, who lost his grandfather and his uncle in the attack, said his life changed forever on the night they were killed.
A gang of "up to 14" IRA men were involved in the murders, he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"They were armed with sub-machine guns, grenades," Mr Kingan said.
"They blew in the front door and found my grandfather and uncle in the library... my grandfather was 86 and quite deaf, so always had the television full on."
He added that after killing his loved ones, the gunmen placed incendiary devices around their home and set the building ablaze.
The Stronges were a high-profile unionist family but the scale of the attack on their rural family home caused widespread shock and outrage.
It made the pages of the New York Times, which said the murders had added to the fears of Protestants living close to the Irish border.
Sir Norman was a veteran of World War One who had fought in the Battle of the Somme and been awarded the Military Cross.
He later entered politics and joined the UUP, serving as the Speaker of the old Northern Ireland Assembly, which was abolished in 1973.
His son James was a part-time policeman with the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC).
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of their deaths, UUP leader Steve Aiken and fellow assembly member Doug Beattie laid a wreath at Stormont in tribute to both victims.
Sir Norman Stronge MC https://t.co/5AEXYuUguR— Doug Beattie (@BeattieDoug) January 20, 2021
Mr Aiken described the double murders as a "heinous and callous crime against two defenceless men".
"The brutal IRA gang murdered two good men, who had given so much in the service of their country, and then to compound the evil they committed, the terrorists set fire to their home."
The party's former MEP Jim Nicholson is to lay a wreath at their graves at Tynan parish church on Thursday.
He worked with the Stronges and said they were "two of the finest gentlemen that you could meet".
"The bravery of Sir Norman - a World War One veteran, who was decorated with the Military Cross for his service at The Somme, and the Belgian Croix de Guerre - is in stark contrast to the cowardly terrorists who murdered an 86-year-old man and his son," Mr Nicholson added.
Mr Kingan said what he misses most about his grandfather was "his great sense of humour".
"Everything just changed after that night, the world changed.
"Before it was one thing and after it, you were different - you looked the same but you were different."
Mr Kingan added that he is very proud of his grandfather and uncle as they "stood up for what they believed in".
"Sadly they had to pay with their lives, but democracy is a very precious thing, you don't want to lose it."
Mr Kingan said it was important that attacks like Tynan Abbey were remembered, to prevent people repeating the mistakes of the past.