Covid-19: Military to assist NI hospitals in Covid-19 fight
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Members of the military are to be brought in to help medical staff in Northern Ireland in the fight against Covid-19, BBC News NI understands.
It is understood Health Minister Robin Swann asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to help out, primarily at a number of hospitals across NI.
Some 100 medically-trained military personnel are expected to be deployed.
Those brought in will assist nursing staff and help on the wards in a move designed to ease the pressure on staff.
The BBC has approached the Department of Health for comment.
In the past, the use of the military in Northern Ireland has provoked controversy.
When it was announced last April that the health minster had made requests for military help, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill said Mr Swann had taken that decision unilaterally.
However, she later said her party would not rule out any measure necessary to save lives.
While military help has already been used during the pandemic to transport equipment and patients, this is the first time military staff will be used in hospitals.
It is thought the first military staff will be made available as early as next week.
As of Wednesday, there were 832 people in hospital in Northern Ireland with coronavirus, of whom 67 were in intensive care, with 57 were ventilated.
A further 22 people with coronavirus died, bringing the Department of Health's total to 1,671 while there were 905 new cases.
A total of 132,857 people in NI have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Northern Ireland is in the fourth week of a six-week lockdown, but the restrictions could be extended.