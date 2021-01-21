Covid-19: NI Assembly to go virtual from next month
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Virtual proceedings in the Northern Ireland Assembly are likely to happen for the first time from next month.
Some assembly members (MLAs) had called for the measure to allow them to take part remotely, due to the pandemic.
A virtual system was set up at Westminster last year. Stormont's scrutiny committees also use similar technology.
Susie Brown, the NI Assembly's head of communications, said staff will ensure it works as smoothly as possible.
Speaking to Stormont's procedures committee on Wednesday, she said she hoped the necessary equipment would all arrive within the next 14 days.
System 'needs testing'
She said it would take another three to four days to install the screens, but that this could only happen on days where the assembly is not sitting for business.
"We haven't done this before in the assembly so we'll be undertaking very significant testing," added Ms Brown.
"We know we can make this work, but we need to test it and see how it will work in reality."
She said she could not provide an exact date for the system to begin, but hoped additional guidance would be produced for parties in the coming weeks.
Stormont already operates a system of proxy voting for MLAs, as well as social distancing measures in the chamber.