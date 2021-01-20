DUP executive minister Edwin Poots reveals cancer diagnosis
Stormont minister Edwin Poots has been diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his kidney and fears it could spread because of surgery delays.
The DUP agricultural minister told the BBC's Stephen Nolan the prognosis was good but he needs an operation.
He said the announcement that all urgent cancer surgery was being cancelled due to coronavirus pressures "came as an awful blow".
"It is absolutely doubtless that there were will be excess deaths," he said.
Mr Poots, who is currently on a waiting list for cancer surgery, said his political ideology had always been against private healthcare.
"I would never have taken out private health insurance because I have always believed that what is good enough for the public is good enough for me as a public representative," he told the Nolan Show.
"But whenever I need it, it is not here to help me because it is totally absorbed in dealing with Covid-19 and that's hugely disappointing at a personal level.
"I am not going to give up my life for a political ideology. Why would you let it spread to another organ, or let it grow, if you know the problem exists?
"My prognosis is good. I don't need chemotherapy. I don't need radio therapy. I need an operation."
The former health minister said he did not regret previously calling for some of the coronavirus restrictions to be lifted, despite health chiefs warning they were needed to protect the NHS.
He said he argued strongly that the executive needed to get tough on people who he described as "superspreaders" who ignored the law.
The assembly member for Lagan Valley said doctors believed he would need six weeks recovery time.
Mr Poots, who had emergency surgery to remove his appendix in December, said he would be keen to get back to work as soon as possible.
"After my previous surgery, I got my iPad sent down to my hospital bed and got straight into my work again. I would get bored laying about," he said.
"I'll make that call with my party leader as to whether it is wise for me to carry on at that stage or whether I need to step back for a period of time. That's a judgment call I will make closer to the time."
Mr Poots revealed his personal Christian faith was playing a key role in getting him through.
"I believe God will bring me through this and he has made people who are extremely bright and capable to be able to do what is needed to be done to save my life," he added.
