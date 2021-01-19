Covid-19: No vaccine postcode lottery in NI, say doctors
By Lesley-Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
Doctors have insisted there is no postcode lottery when it comes to rolling out the coronavirus vaccines.
Northern Ireland's vaccination plan means all those over 80 should receive their first dose by the end of January.
Dr Frances O'Hagan, deputy chairwoman of the Northern Ireland GP committee, said all practices will have their own rollout plan but she expects them to meet Department of Health targets.
She urged the public to show patience.
"As soon as we get the vaccine we will get it to you. But please, please wait until we contact you," she told BBC News NI.
"We tailor our programmes to our individual patients and to our geography and to our surroundings.
"It's not actually a postcode lottery. It's the best way of doing it because we know what suits our patients."
Dr O'Hagan said she had not heard reports of some practices holding back vaccines until they receive bigger amounts to allow for a larger number of vaccinations to be done.
She said that rolling out the programme was a logistical challenge which falls on top of an already heavy workload but that the jab would be given out in a "safe and timely" fashion.
"GPs will roll out those vaccines. I have no doubt," said Dr O'Hagan.
"But be under no illusion to set up a clinic and run a clinic and have all patients socially distanced and have them in and close everything else down for that afternoon, that is a sizeable task.
"The GPs I am dealing with on a day-to-day basis, as soon as they are getting the vaccine they are getting it out there."
A further 24 virus-related deaths and 713 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
It brings the total number of deaths recorded by the Department of Health to 1,649.
There are currently 842 people in hospital with the virus, 70 people in intensive care units (ICU) and 57 being ventilated.
A total of 125,717 first doses of vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.
'Vulnerable to misinformation'
Meanwhile concerns have been raised that "social media myths" are encouraging some care home staff to reject the Covid vaccine.
Pauline Shepherd, from the Independent Health and Care Providers, said young women are especially vulnerable to misinformation about the vaccine and fertility.
Last week, the Department of Health said there had been an uptake level of about 80% among care home staff.
"We are very keen obviously that everyone takes the vaccine, that is really the only way that we are going to get through this," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Obviously there are myths going around on social media about the vaccine and some are opting not to take it.
"Particularly younger females seem to have the view through social media that it may impact fertility".
There are currently 139 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in NI's 483 care homes.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) and Department of Health, Ms Shepherd added, are now exploring how "to dispel the myths".
"There is a job here for all of us to get the right message out there about the vaccination and the benefits of the vaccination," she said.
'Priority access'
On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said a number of groups of key workers should be given priority access to vaccinations.
Prioritisation was decided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises UK health departments on immunisation.
Asked if he supported prioritisation for food workers in meat plants, Mr Poots told the assembly he did and had raised it with the executive.
"It's been identified as an essential service - those people working in them are there in cold, wet conditions where we have had a number of outbreaks," he said.
"We should seek to introduce those people somewhat earlier than is currently the case - I will continue to endeavour to press that case."
He said other groups of workers who should be prioritised included "teachers and police officers".