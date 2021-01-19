Troubles pensions: NI Executive and UK government in funding dispute
The NI Executive is responsible for funding a Troubles victims' payment scheme from its block grant, the UK government has insisted.
On Monday, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said it was up to the UK government "to provide the necessary funding" as the legislation was approved at Westminster.
Applications for the process are expected to open in March.
The scheme has previously been estimated to cost up to £800m.
In August, Stormont's Department of Justice was designated to administer the compensation scheme.
It followed a court ruling that the Executive Office (TEO) had acted unlawfully in delaying its introduction after legislation had been approved by Westminster in January 2020.
Mr Justice McAlinden said TEO was "deliberately stymieing" the scheme in part to pressure the government into funding it.
Announcing a draft Stormont budget on Monday, Mr Murphy did not set aside funding for the payments, only the administrative cost of the pensions.
He told the assembly: "The executive is fully committed to delivering these payments and in line with the British government's own statement of funding policy, it is the responsibility of the British government to provide the necessary funding."
Mr Murphy added he hoped Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis would meet ministers to discuss how the "significant costs involved" would be funded.
The block grant is the amount of money given to the executive by the Treasury each year.
A UK government spokesperson said: "The [NI] secretary of state has been consistent in his support for the Victims Payments Scheme.
"He has always been clear that the devolved funding settlement means that the executive is funded through the block grant, together with its own revenue raising capabilities to deliver its statutory responsibilities, including this scheme."
They added that the spending review for 2021-2022 "provides a further increase in funding for the executive by more than 900 million".
In its statement, the UK government spokesperson said "unprecedented levels of funding" had already been provided to the executive this year, including billions of pounds for the New Decade, New Approach package, as well as support for the coronavirus pandemic.
What is the Victims' Payment Scheme?
The legislation came on to the statute book in January 2020. To qualify, you have to have an injury which is severe and permanent and caused by no fault of your own.
This can be physical injury, such as a loss of limbs, or psychological, caused by being present at a bombing, for example.
The scheme covers violence related to the Northern Ireland Troubles between 1966 and 2010, including incidents in Great Britain and Europe. Non-UK residents injured outside the UK cannot apply - such as victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings carried out by loyalists in 1974.
People will get between £2,000 and £10,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Upon their death, a spouse or carer, will get the payments for a further 10 years. The scheme is a recognition that criminal injuries awards from decades ago were largely inadequate.