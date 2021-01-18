Covid-19: Naomi Long says some early release prisoners back in custody
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
A number of prisoners released early due to Covid-19 have been returned to prison because of alleged criminality, the justice minister has said.
Naomi Long told MLAs that 7.5% - 25 in total - of prisoners released early are back in custody.
She said this figure "compared favourably" to those prisoners normally released under licence.
Her department confirmed that since 30 March, 335 prisoners were temporarily released in response to the pandemic.
The minister, who was answering questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly, described the number of those who were returned to prison as "relatively small".
The early release scheme was introduced to reduce the prison population during the coronavirus lockdown.
It only applied to those prisoners who were within three months of their release date.
Their releases had conditions attached.
Individuals convicted of serious offences and those given extended and indeterminate custodial sentences were not eligible.
Arrangements are in place with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to return prisoners to custody if they break their release agreement.
Mrs Long said the Northern Ireland Prison Service always considers the "vulnerability of prisoners before release".