PSNI find bullets near children's play area in Lurgan
A package containing "live ammunition" has been found near a children's play area in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Officers conducting a patrol in the Kilwilkie area on Sunday morning "noticed a package strapped to a tree in an alleyway at Deramore Drive".
Police said the package contained "live bullets", which were taken for further forensic examination.
A further search of the area was conducted on Monday morning but "nothing else was found".
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Inspector Alwyn Peters said "dangerous items" had been taken out of the hands of "the criminals who had recklessly left them in a residential area, close to a children's play area, where children could quite easily have found them".
He said police enquiries into the incident were ongoing and appealed for information.