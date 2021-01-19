Driving tests: Extra slots to replace lockdown cancellations
The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has organised extra driving test slots for learners whose tests were cancelled due to the latest Covid-19 lockdown.
People booked for a test between 28 December 2020 and 6 February 2021 saw their appointments cancelled and fees refunded as the current lockdown began.
Replacement test slots have now been created in February, March and April.
The DVA is contacting those affected so they can rebook, but it has not yet reopened bookings to other customers.
Due to the risk of Covid-19 infection, all driving lessons and driving tests were cancelled during Northern Ireland's current lockdown, which began on 26 December.
Driving instructors who have to sit inside a vehicle with a learner driver are considered a "close contact" under coronavirus public health guidelines, but motorcycle lessons and tests are not affected.
'Big backlog'
The confirmation that cancelled tests are being rescheduled follows a call from Northern Ireland driving instructors to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
They had asked the minister for more clarity on how the driving test backlog is going to be addressed once the current period of public health restrictions ends.
Close contact services have been suspended by law four times since the pandemic began and driving instructors have seen a significant fall in custom.
There has been a 60% drop in the number of driving tests completed over the past year compared to the year before, according to the Northern Ireland Approved Instructor Council.
"Tests in 2020 were down 35,000 in comparison to 2019," said its chairman Gavin Sinclair.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster that there must be a "clear action plan" to reduce the backlog.
"Driving tests at the minute are due to start back up on 8 February, assuming the current restrictions aren't extended," he explained.
But he added that even if testing resumes as planned, capacity will be reduced because of infection control measures.
Instead of scheduling the usual seven tests a day per examiner, instructors will oversee only five tests a day each, following Covid-19 risk assessments by the DVA.
"So considering we have increased demand, this big backlog and then a reduced capacity with DVA testing services, that's just going to make the problem worse and worse," Mr Sinclair said.
In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure said it anticipated "significant demand" for appointments when testing resumes and warned initial waiting times are likely be "longer than usual".
To address the backlog, it said the DVA "has already created additional test slots for February, March and April" to provide capacity for learner drivers whose tests had been cancelled.
In addition, Ms Mallon has already extended the validity of driving theory test pass certificates to facilitate those whose theory certificate was due to expire.
Normally a practical test must be taken within two years of passing the theory test.
In regard to all other candidates, the department said: "The DVA is working on plans to resume driving tests once the current period of lockdown restrictions ends.
"When the DVA is in a position to reopen the booking service for all other customers they will issue further communications," its statement added.