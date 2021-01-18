Covid-19: 'Toughest week yet' of pandemic for NI hospitals
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Medical staff are expected to "face pressures unlike any other they have faced before" as NI approaches its toughest week so far in the pandemic.
The British Medical Association has said while its doctors are "coping", many feel they are unable to give care to the "standard they would want".
The peak in intensive care is predicted to happen next weekend.
The head of the BMA in NI, Dr Tom Black has been critical of the way this wave of the pandemic has been managed.
He said: "Staff will do their best in a very difficult situation, where many decisions in this pandemic were made too late."
Annual leave cancelled
While it is expected the number of hospital admissions will peak sometime over the next eight to 10 days, the number requiring intensive care treatment is likely to continue increasing for at least another fortnight.
Dr Black said he was concerned for both patients and staff.
He said: "It is likely that over the next few weeks doctors will be asked to work in a new location or provide support to areas that are already overstretched.
"Many have already had planned annual leave cancelled."
On Saturday, there were 30 people in Antrim Area Hospital's Emergency Department waiting for a bed, 24 had been waiting more than 12 hours.
In Enniskillen, the South West Acute Hospital was operating at 109.4% capacity, meaning there were no additional beds or staff.
Dr Black said many have reported feeling "exhausted and demoralised" and he warned that when it came to reviewing how the pandemic was handled "this phase will stand out as one where we could have planned better".
Meanwhile, the Department of Health announced on Sunday all travellers who have returned from Portugal or transited through 16 South American countries in the past 14 days will have to - along with their household - self-isolate for 10 days upon return to Northern Ireland.
This includes travellers who entered these countries en route to another destination.
All travellers returning home from South America are advised to be tested, whether or not they have symptoms.
From Thursday, all international travellers will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test result before arriving in Northern Ireland.
Major incident avoided
The past week saw hospitals across Northern Ireland coming together in order to cope.
On 10 January, the Southern Health Trust was on the cusp of declaring a major incident amid the mounting pressures across the health service.
That was avoided as many off-duty staff answered a call to come into work and the health trusts pulled together to provide a regional response to the crisis.
Patients were diverted to those hospitals which could take them and where infrastructure could cope with supplying additional oxygen to the very ill.
Over the weekend of 9/10 January the Southern Health Trust - the smallest of the health trusts - was dealing with the highest number of patients who required oxygen.
In the past week the Northern and Southern Health Trusts have seen the highest number of patients.
That reflects the high rate of community transmission in some areas those trusts cover.