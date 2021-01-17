Hair salon seriously damaged by car crash
- Published
A hairdresser in County Newry has been left "absolutely devastated" after a car crashed into her business, seriously damaging the building.
The vehicle drove into the shop front, knocking through its front wall, and causing extensive damage inside.
Carmel Dooley, from Mane Attraction Unisex Hair Salon, said it was "the last thing" the business needed.
She said the business had been closed for the past 10 weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Ms Dooley estimated about £10,000 of damage had been caused by the crash to the premises on Killeavy Road.
"We are overwhelmed by the support from the local community, councillors and the business owners in Whitegates today and we'll hopefully be back on our feet again for when the restrictions ease," Ms Dooley told BBC News NI.
She added that she wished to also extend her thanks to the PSNI, who had assisted her following the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number.